NITI Aayog sealed for 48 hrs after staffer tests positive for coronavirus

The building, the government's main think-tank, has been sealed for the next 48 hours after a director-level officer tested positive for coronavirus, a senior official said on Tuesday.

News agency PTI quoting Alok Kumar, an advisor in NITI, reported that a director-level officer working at NITI Bhavan has been tested positive for Covid-19. The person got his reports at 9 am on Tuesday, and then he informed the authorities.

However, vice-chairman, said that the Aayog and its members have been working from remote locations and will continue to do so. Kumar said that those who came in contact with the person have been asked to go on self-quarantine.

"We are following necessary protocol and the health ministry has been informed and all the due processes will be followed. So, we are closed for 48 hours," Kumar added.

Later,NITI Aayog, in a tweet, shared the information and said that "disinfection and sanitisation of the building is underway. Contacts of the single Covid-19 positive person have been asked to go on self-quarantine."

Recently, the Aviation Ministry headquarters was also sealed after one of its employees who had attended office on April 15, tested positive for Covid-19.





India has been under since March 25 to combat the spread of coronavirus, which has infected more than 29,000 people in the country. More than 900 people have died due to the deadly virus.

On March 29, the government had constituted 11 empowered groups to suggest measures to ramp up healthcare, put the economy back on track, and reduce the misery of people as quickly as possible post the coronavirus-induced

The two critical groups — the empowered group on medical equipment and management plan headed by member V K Paul, and the empowered group on coordinating with private sector NGOs and international organisations headed by CEO — were functioning from NITI Bhavan.



That apart, the Aayog has been part of several more important groups constituted to tackle Covid-19.

Recently, it organised several webinars on critical issues such as working during Covid-19, health issues, etc.