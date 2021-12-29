Niti Aayog to hold national-level workshop on bamboo development tomorrow

Government think-tank will hold a day-long national-level workshop on development on Thursday, according to an official statement.

The statement said Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Jitendra Kumar and member V K Saraswat will inaugurate the workshop.

Several stakeholders from India and abroad will attend the workshop to understand the opportunities and challenges in development, explore missing linkages in the entire value-chain of the sector, and accordingly develop strategies and a road map for the sector, it added.

To scale up the utilisation and commercialisation of bamboo, the statement said the Niti Aayog is in the process of formulating pragmatic policies/ technologies for the holistic development of the Indian bamboo industry.

