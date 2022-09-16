40-ft veena to be installed at Lata Mangeshkar Smriti Chowk in Ayodhya

-
-
A 40-feet-long Indian classical music instrument, the veena, weighing 14 tonne, reached Ayodhya from Noida in Uttar Pradesh on a trailer-truck, to be installed at the Lata Mangeshkar Smriti Chowk in the temple town.
The veena has been designed by master sculptor Ram Vanji Sutar, who has designed the 'Statue of Unity' (the world's tallest statue) in Gujarat.
Ram Sutar has also reached Ayodhya along with his son.
The veena will be installed at the famous Naya Ghat crossing which has been renamed after late Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar.
Noida-based architect Ranjan Mohanti has designed the Smriti Chowk, where famous bhajans of the legendary singer will also be played.
The Yogi Adityanath government has expedited the project and released Rs 7.9 crore. The project is likely to be completed this month.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to inaugurate the crossing at Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya on the eve of Diwali in October this year.
Vishal Singh, Vice-Chairman, Ayodhya Development Authority, said, "Construction work of the Lata Mangeshkar Smriti Chowk at Naya Ghat tri-crossing has begun. The government has allocated Rs 7.9 crore for the project."
The Chief Minister had announced to rename a prominent Ayodhya crossing in memory of Mangeshkar after she died on February 6 this year.
Initially, saints of Ayodhya had opposed renaming the crossing after Lata Mangeshkar. Instead, they wanted the Naya Ghat crossing to be renamed after Jagatguru Ramanandacharya.
The saints relented after Yogi Adityanath assured to rename other places and roads in Ayodhya after prominent seers.
