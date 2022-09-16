Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Leh's Alchi village 10 km below ground

-
ALSO READ
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan's Kabul, no casualty yet
Hizbul chief's son, wife of 'Bitta Karate' among 4 sacked by JK admin
5.4 magnitude earthquake hits China's Qinghai, no casualties reported
4.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Meghalaya at east-northeast of Tura
Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 hits Iran, epicenter at depth of 10km
-
An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred 189 km north of Leh's Alchi, said National Center for Seismology on Friday.
The earthquake occurred at 4:19 am with a depth of 10 km below the ground."An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 occurred 189 km north of Leh's Alchi. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," NSE said in a tweet.
Earlier last week, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred 62 km East-North-East of Katra in Jammu and Kashmir
National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Fri, September 16 2022. 09:29 IST