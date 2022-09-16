Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Leh's Alchi village 10 km below ground

An of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred 189 km north of Leh's Alchi, said Center for Seismology on Friday.

The occurred at 4:19 am with a depth of 10 km below the ground."An of magnitude 4.8 occurred 189 km north of Leh's Alchi. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," NSE said in a tweet.

Earlier last week, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred 62 km East-North-East of Katra in Jammu and Kashmir

Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country.

