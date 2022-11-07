JUST IN
Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate 13 road projects worth Rs 5315 cr in MP today

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate 13 road projects worth Rs 5315 cr in Jabalpur and Mandla districts of Madhya Pradesh on Monday

Topics
Nitin Gadkari  | Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Madhya Pradesh

ANI  General News 

Nitin Gadkari
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate 13 road projects worth Rs 5315 crore in Jabalpur and Mandla districts of Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

The Union Minister and CM Chouhan will lay the foundation stone of five road projects of 329 km worth Rs 1261 crores at Police Ground, Mandla. On the other hand, they will inaugurate eight road projects 214 km long costing Rs 4054 crores at Veterinary College Ground in Jabalpur.

Chouhan has said that various road construction projects are being completed at a fast pace in the state. Various routes have been approved by the State Government and the Central Government under different schemes. Many have been completed. Due to this the tourism importance of the state is also increasing.

Apart from the state's sanctuaries and national parks, tourists from all over the country and abroad are reaching out to get acquainted with the historical and spiritual heritage. This road revolution will increase the importance and pride of Madhya Pradesh. In this sequence, the inauguration of 13 long road projects will take place on Monday.

Chouhan has said that the construction of roads is not only benefiting the tourists but also the local rural and urban populations directly benefiting from better roads. Economic activities are also getting a boost. A large part of Madhya Pradesh will be benefited from inauguration programs being carried out by Union Minister Gadkari.

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 06:42 IST

