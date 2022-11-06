AirAsia India's Pune-Bengaluru flight aborts take off at last minute

A Bengaluru-bound AirAsia India flight from aborted take off at the last minute on Sunday due to a technical issue.

The number of passengers on board the A320 aircraft was not known.

AirAsia India in a statement confirmed that its Bengaluru flight from returned to bay owing to a technical issue.

"AirAsia India flight i5-1427 operating from to Bengaluru cancelled take-off and returned to bay due to a technical reason," an AirAsia India spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson, however, did not share any other details.

Earlier a passenger tweeted, "For some reason Air-Asia Pune-Bengaluru Airbus A-320 aircraft suddenly aborted t-off at Pune airport. After rolling on RWY 28 At almost 50knots the aircraft aborted take off and went back to the apron.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)