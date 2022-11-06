AirAsia India's Pune-Bengaluru flight aborts take off at last minute

-
-
A Bengaluru-bound AirAsia India flight from Pune aborted take off at the last minute on Sunday due to a technical issue.
The number of passengers on board the A320 aircraft was not known.
AirAsia India in a statement confirmed that its Bengaluru flight from Pune returned to bay owing to a technical issue.
"AirAsia India flight i5-1427 operating from Pune to Bengaluru cancelled take-off and returned to bay due to a technical reason," an AirAsia India spokesperson said in a statement.
The spokesperson, however, did not share any other details.
Earlier a passenger tweeted, "For some reason Air-Asia Pune-Bengaluru Airbus A-320 aircraft suddenly aborted t-off at Pune airport. After rolling on RWY 28 At almost 50knots the aircraft aborted take off and went back to the apron.
First Published: Sun, November 06 2022. 23:46 IST
