Nitish expresses concern over attacks on Bihar labourers in Tamil Nadu

Chief Minsiter on Thursday expressed concern over the alleged attacks on labourers hailing from the state in far-off .

Taking to Twitter, Kumar said he has instructed officials here to get in touch with their counterparts in and ensure security of labourers from Bihar, who are eking out a living in the southern state.

"I have learnt from newspapers that labourers from who are employed in are being attacked. I have asked the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police of to speak to officials in Tamil Nadu and ensure safety and security of Bihari workers there," Kumar tweeted.

Reports of physical assaults on labourers from Bihar and other Hindi-speaking regions, many of whom have uploaded videos of their travails on social media, had surfaced in the recent past.

