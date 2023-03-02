JUST IN
Nitish expresses concern over attacks on Bihar labourers in Tamil Nadu

Kumar said he has instructed officials here to get in touch with their counterparts in Tamil Nadu and ensure security of labourers from Bihar, who are eking out a living in the southern state

Topics
Nitish Kumar | Tamil Nadu | Labourer

Press Trust of India  |  Patna 

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (PTI Photo)
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (PTI Photo)

Bihar Chief Minsiter Nitish Kumar on Thursday expressed concern over the alleged attacks on labourers hailing from the state in far-off Tamil Nadu.

Taking to Twitter, Kumar said he has instructed officials here to get in touch with their counterparts in Tamil Nadu and ensure security of labourers from Bihar, who are eking out a living in the southern state.

"I have learnt from newspapers that labourers from Bihar who are employed in Tamil Nadu are being attacked. I have asked the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police of Bihar to speak to officials in Tamil Nadu and ensure safety and security of Bihari workers there," Kumar tweeted.

Reports of physical assaults on labourers from Bihar and other Hindi-speaking regions, many of whom have uploaded videos of their travails on social media, had surfaced in the recent past.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 14:35 IST

