JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

India reports highest single-day Covid-19 cases at 22,171; toll at 18,655
Business Standard

Nitish Kumar takes Covid-19 test after leader he sat next to tests positive

The sample has been sent to Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences

Topics
Coronavirus | Nitish Kumar | Bihar CM

Press Trust of India  |  Patna 

Nitish Kumar
Besides the chief minister, samples of 15 staffers of the Chief Minister's Office have been collected for Covid-19 test, the sources said, adding results are expected Sunday

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday sent his swab sample for Covid-19 test after he shared the dais with Legislative Council Acting Chairman Awdesh Narayan Singh, who has been found infected with the contagious virus, at an official event, officials said.

The sample has been sent to Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) here, they said.

Besides the chief minister, samples of 15 staffers of the Chief Minister's Office have been collected for Covid-19 test, the sources said, adding results are expected Sunday.

Kumar had shared the dais with the Council Acting Chairman during the oath ceremony of newly elected MLCs on July 1.
First Published: Sat, July 04 2020. 20:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU