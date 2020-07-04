JUST IN
India reports highest single-day Covid-19 cases at 22,171; toll at 18,655
Delhi records 2,505 new Covid-19 cases; death toll crosses 3,000-mark

Fifty-five fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department said in a bulletin. It also said that 26 earlier deaths have been included in the cumulative figure

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

People queue up to give swab samples for Covid-19 rapid antigen testing, at Bhim Nagar, in Gurugram.
Delhi recorded 2,505 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over 97,000, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,004, authorities said.

Fifty-five fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department said in a bulletin. It also said that 26 earlier deaths have been included in the cumulative figure.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: India's tally climbs to 648,315, death toll at 18,655

The bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,004, and the total number of cases mounted to 97,200. On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Delhi stood at 2,923 on Friday.
First Published: Sat, July 04 2020. 20:10 IST

