Nitish Kumar will not give the CM's chair to Tejashwi, says BJP leader

Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council Samrat Chaudhary on Wednesday claimed that Chief Minister is fooling coalition partner RJD, and will not hand over his post to his deputy .

" was thinking about moving from the post from Chief Minister of Bihar to Prime Minister of the country but his alliance partners are not accepting it. Congress has said that Rahul Gandhi will be the only person who will be the prime ministerial candidate of the opposition in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

"Since, there is no scope for at central level, he is advocating opposition unity to stay in the politics of Bihar. This is the reason why Nitish Kumar is asking (JD-U national President) Lalan Singh to give statements that his party will think about Tejashwi Yadav's name as a CM face in the 2025 Assembly polls," Chaudhary, of the BJP, said.

"Nitish Kumar is ready to do anything to save his chair. The people of Bihar are watching him and they will give answers at the right time," he alleged.

"Nitish Kumar was fooling and RJD leaders after the formation of Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar. Now, Lalan Singh disclosed that the CM face is not decided for 2025," Chaudhary said.

"When Upendra Kushwaha described the "truth" to Nitish Kumar, JD-U leaders made many allegations against him. Kushwaha said that Nitish Kumar is searching for his political successor in the house of his neighbour. He asked Nitish Kumar to disclose the deal and now RJD leaders are openly saying that there was a deal between Nitish Kumar and the RJD to handover the post of Chief Minister to Tejashwi Yadav," he alleged.

