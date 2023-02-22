Assam cabinet approves Right of Way for speedy rollout of 5G network

The cabinet Wednesday approved the guidelines for granting 'Right of Way' (RoW) to telecommunication infrastructure in the state to facilitate speedy rollout of 5G.

The highlights of the guidelines include single window clearance for 5G RoW applications, integration of RoW applications with Central Gatishakti Sanchar Portal for 5G purposes, provision for use of street infrastructure for deployment of small cells and overground cables, state Tourism minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said at the media briefing after the meeting.

The other guidelines include provision for deployment of poles for installation of small cells or overground telecommunication cables along with structure of fees for various components of RoW and revenue sharing pattern amongst the stakeholders, he said.

The cabinet also approved a host of other programmes like the revival of the Flying Club for the benefit of aspiring commercial pilots, re-engagement of 17 former employees of the Hindustan Paper Corporation Limited (HPCL) in different departments as per their qualification by condoning their upper age limit and taking up Special Recruitment Board from the list submitted by the ex-employees unions, Baruah said.

For improving public safety, the meeting, which was chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, approved the Assam Public Safety (Measures) Enforcement Bill, 2023 which mandates use of surveillance equipment like CCTVs in spaces that see congregations of people by owners of such places.

It sanctioned the release of Rs 361.42 crore to the Bodoland Territorial Council as the second instalment for 2022-23 for its overall development and raising a Rs 414.42 crore loan from NABARD for 1000 model anganwadi centres in 35 districts, three rural road projects in two districts and for 39 soil conservation and water harvesting projects in 20 districts, the minister said.

The cabinet gave its nod to the amendment to Medical Colleges of Assam (Regulation of Admission into Post Graduate Degree and Diploma Courses) Rules, 2021 to incentivise post graduate medical students to pursue pre and para clinical subjects, besides the amendment to the composition of Assam Engineering Service Recruitment Board, he said.

The council of ministers approved of recognition to three-year diploma in engineering by State Council of Technical Education as equivalent to Class 12 (Science) and will be applicable to all students of polytechnics holding a diploma in engineering awarded by SCTE.

The cabinet sanctioned Rs 270 crore as grant-in-aid for the Chief Minister Samagra Gramya Unnayan Yojana for paddy procurement by Assam Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Limited in an uninterrupted manner and also implement the Amrit Sarovar, Baruah added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)