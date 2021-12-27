Nitish says don't come to Bihar if you want to drink, CJI questions ban

-
ALSO READ
Lalu Prasad to campaign for RJD candidates on Oct 27 in Bihar bypolls
Confusion prevails over Congress-RJD tie-up in Bihar as Lalu hints at thaw
Liquor ban: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar calls high-level meeting on Nov 16
Bihar: Tejashwi, Tej Pratap Yadav seen together after long gap
Bihar minister boycotts assembly after his car stopped at gate
-
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday asked people of the country to avoid coming to the state if they wished to consume liquor, even as Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana referred to the state's prohibition move as "short-sighted".
Nitish Kumar made his statement made during the third programme of his Social Reforms Campaign in Sasaram. He had started the drive from Motihari and then went to Gopalganj.
Addressing the gathering in a newly-built stadium in Fazajganj area of Sasaram, he quoted Mahatma Gandhi who had said that consuming liquor does not result in money loss only, but also makes a people mentally corrupt.
"Bapu said that if he become a dictator for an hour, he would shut all liquor operations in the country.
"We cannot allow anyone to drink liquor in the state. If you wish to come here to drink liquor, I would suggest that please do not come here," he said.
Nitish Kumar also sought to cite World Health Organisation (WHO) data in favour of his ban, noting 27 per cent of all road accidents take place as drivers are in an inebriated condition.
"If you want to live a long life, you should avoid liquor," he said.
Nitish Kumar earlier said that liquor ban in Bihar cannot withdrawn at any cost, and threatened those who challenge it or give statements in public should be liable to face legal action as per the laws.
On the other hand, CJI Ramana declared that the liquor ban of Bihar a "shortsighted decision" of the Nitish Kumar government.
Participating in a discussion on the futuristic challenges to the Indian judiciary at the Sidhartha Law College in Vijaywada, he pointed out that every policies need to address futuristic planning, evaluation and constitutionality before its implementation on ground.
"The liquor ban decision of Nitish Kumar government in 2016 has left a large number of cases pending in the courts. Even hearings for bail in simple cases are taking one year time in the courts.
"The applications pertaining to bails in liquor prohibition act are submitted in large numbers in the high court. Due to short-sighted policies implemented by different governments, it is affecting the works of courts in the country. Every law need to be discuss thoroughly and with solid points before implementation," the CJI said.
Earlier, the Patna High Court has also made strong remarks on the liquor ban and large number of bail applications filed before it. While it has set up a special court in every district for the hearing of bail pertaining to persons booked under liquor violations, the accused are filing bail pleas in large numbers before the high court after their pleas are rejected by the special courts.
At present, 11,000 people were arrested on the charges of violating liquor prohibition law in Bihar, and they form a majority of the prison populations. For example, the Beur Central jail in Patna has a capacity of 5,500 and 2,100 of them are behind bars on the charge of liquor violation.
As per data, over 50,000 people were sent to jail in first 8 months of 2021 in Bihar for violating the liquor ban.
--IANS
ajk/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU