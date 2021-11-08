Liquor ban: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar calls high-level meeting on Nov 16

-
After spurious liquor claimed 32 lives in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the government has convened a high-level meeting over the liquor ban on November 16.
Addressing reporters on Monday, the chief minister said, "We have called a high-level meeting over the situation of liquor ban on November 16. During the meeting, we will analyse where we are lacking in implementing the complete prohibition law in the state and we will take further decision accordingly."
Referring to the recent tragedy where 32 people died suspected due to consuming hooch, the CM said: "This happens because people are involved in the illegal business of selling of liquor. We will sit on November 16 and list out the reason for such deaths. The government requests opposition leaders, other officials and individuals to inform us about the production of such spurious liquor in the state. The government would initiate action against such people."
Talking about anti-COVID-19 shots, Nitish Kumar said, "We are vaccinating almost 15 lakh doses every day. Until now, we have jabbed 5 crore people with first dose.
