Bihar: Tejashwi, Tej Pratap Yadav seen together after long gap

After a long gap, the two sons of Lalu Prasad -- and Tej Pratap Yadav, were seen together in Vidhan Sabha on Monday.

At the start of the winter session on Monday, leaders of every party arrived at the Vidhan Sabha including leader of opposition and his elder brother Both of them posed before the media and while interacting with media persons put forward the party's point of view.

Tejashwi Yadav, who has been given the charge to lead the Mahagathbandhan in Vidhan Sabha, addressed the media while was standing along side him.

The relationship between the two had turned sour after the monsoon session, which also reflected during the run-up to the by-elections for two seats of Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan held on October 29.

had levelled serious allegations on leaders of a rank of RJD state president Jagadanand Singh, Shivanand Tiwari and others for the loss in bypolls. He had also blamed Sanjay Yadav, a key strategist of for creating differences between him and Tejashwi Yadav.

The way Tejashwi and Tej Pratap stood together indicates that they are united again and will challenge the ruling Nitish Kumar government together.

Tej Pratap also re-tweeted a tweet of Tejashwi Yadav after the latter attacked Nitish Kumar government for lowest ranking in Niti Aayog's latest report.

--IANS

ajk/skp/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)