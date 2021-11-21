15 Rajasthan ministers take oath in CM Gehlot's balancing act

-
Oath-taking ceremony to induct 15 new ministers in Rajasthan Assembly began on Sunday afternoon.
Congress leader Sachin Pilot's "loyalists" MLAs Hemaram Choudhary, Murari Lal Meena, Zahida Khan, Rajendra Singh Gudha and Brijendra Ola, will be part of the cabinet of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after the reshuffle.
Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra shared a list of 15 MLAs who will take oath on Sunday. He said three ministers will be elevated to cabinet rank.
"Many many congratulations to all the new MLAs of Rajasthan cabinet and all the three ministers promoted from minister of state to cabinet minister," Dotasra said in a tweet that had a list of 15 MLAs.
Others in the list are Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Shakuntala Rawat, Govind Ram Meghwal, Mahesh Joshi and Ramlal Jat, Vishvendra Singh, Mamta Bhupesh, Tikaram Juli, Govind Ram Meghwal and Shakuntala Rawat.
Murari Lal Meena, Zahida Khan, Rajendra Singh Gudha and Brijendra Ola will take as ministers of state while others will be inducted as cabinet ministers. Six of the new ministers are seen as belonging to the Gehlot camp.
Earlier in the day, all ministers of Rajasthan submitted their resignations to the Chief Minister on Saturday a day ahead of a reshuffle.
Gehlot later met Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur.
