No consensus at SDMA meeting in Delhi, another scheduled for 5 pm: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday said that no consensus could be arrived at in the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) meeting, either on reducing the rates of beds in private hospitals or on the compulsory five-day institutional quarantine for all patients, ordered by Lieutenant General Anil Baijal.

He said a second meeting has been scheduled for 5 pm today.

"As per the recommendations by the Centre for private hospitals, only 24 per cent beds will be provided at a reduced rate. The wants 60 per cent beds to be provided at a reduced rate in private hospitals. A meeting regarding this will be held again at 5 pm today," Sisodia said at a press conference here.

The deputy chief minister said that Delhi chief minister had also raised the point that if home isolation is stopped, as per the order by the LG, then problems will ensue in the national capital.





"If we look at the figures, then more than 10,000 people are in home isolation today, while there just are just 6,000 beds in quarantine centres. If we take 10,000 patients today where will we put them? Also, over three thousand corona patients arrive each day so by estimates of the Health Department by June 30 there will be close to 1 lakh cases. By July 15, there will be 2.25 lakh patients and by the end of July there will be 5.25 lakh patients," Sisodia said.

Sisodia, who has also entrusted with an additional charge of Health Minister in the Delhi government, estimated that if home isolation is stopped and everybody is sent to quarantine centres then by June 30 there will be a requirement for one lakh additional beds.

"Where will we bring them from? Where will the medical staff for this come?" Sisodia asked.

He added that the home isolation method was being followed around the world, and expressed the hope that the best decision in the interest of the public at large will be taken by the LG in the upcoming meeting.