Delhi unlocks: More enforcement teams, increased challans for violation
No Covid-19 fatality in Jharkhand for third consecutive day; 88 new cases

Jharkhand did not report any Covid-19 induced fatality for the third consecutive day on Saturday, while 88 fresh coronavirus cases pushed the tally to 3,45,794, a health department bulletin said

Press Trust of India  |  Ranchi 

COVID-19 induced fatality for the third consecutive day on Saturday, while 88 fresh coronavirus cases pushed the tally to 3,45,794, a health department bulletin said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 5,113, it said.

Jharkhand now has 831 active COVID-19 cases, while 3,39,850 patients have recovered from the infection, it said.

A total of 48,687 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, July 04 2021. 07:06 IST

