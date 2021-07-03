Assam coronavirus update: 2,375 new Covid cases, 28 more deaths registered

-
Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to
5,15,981 as 2,375 more people tested positive for the virus on Saturday while 28 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,632, the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.
Three deaths each were reported from Charaideo, Jorhat and Nagaon and two each from Dibrugarh, Kamrup Rural, Lakhimpur and Morigaon district.
Bishwanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Darrang, Golahhat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Sivasagar and Sonitpur district reported one death each, the bulletin said.
The fresh cases were reported from Golaghat (316), Jorhat (231), Kamrup Metro (168) and Lakhimpur (166).
The new COVID-19 cases were detected out of 1,34,085 tests conducted on Saturday with the daily positivity rate at 1.77 per cent while the cumulative tests conducted in the state so far is 1,52,74,522.
Assam currently has 23,737 active COVID-19 cases.
With 2,524 patients recovering from the disease during the day, the total COVID-19 recoveries climbed to 4,86,265 with the recovery rate being 94.24 per cent, it said.
The cumulative total beneficiaries vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine in the state so far is 75,86,706 which include 62,92,812 receiving the first dose and 12,93,894 the second dose, the bulletin added.
