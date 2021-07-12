Kerala coronavirus update: 7,798 fresh cases, 100 deaths reported in a day

-
Kerala logged 7,798
fresh cases of COVID-19 and 100 deaths on Monday, taking the total infection count to 30,73,134 and the toll to 14,686.
Thrissur reported the highest number of cases--1,092, followed by Kozhikode with 780 and Kollam 774.
"Out of those found infected on Monday, 32 reached the state from outside while 7,202 contracted the disease from their contacts.
The sources of infection of 530 are yet to be traced. Thirty four health workers are also among those infected," health minister Veena George said in a release.
She said 85,307 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,45,09,870.
The test positivity rate in the state stood at 9.14 per cent.
The minister also said that the government would begin a campaign to vaccinate all pregnant women in the state.
"Through a campaign named 'mathrukavacham', Asha workers will register details of all pregnant women at the ward level.
Thus the health workers will ensure that all pregnant women are vaccinated," she said.
Separate vaccination camps would be held for them in order to avoid contact with the public, the minister said.
"Till now, 1,59,06,153 people have been administered the vaccine in the state, out of whom 1,16,31,528 have received the first dose and 42,74,625 the second dose too.
Over 30 per cent of the total population has been vaccinated," George said.
Meanwhile, 11,447 people recuperated from the disease on Monday, taking the total number of those cured to 29,46,870.
Currently, there are 1,11,093 people under treatment in the state.
There are 3,81,673 persons under observation in Kerala, of whom 24,785 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.
There are 196 local self government bodies, where the test positivity rate is over 15 per cent.
