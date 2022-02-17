India records over 30,500 fresh Covid-19 infections, 541 more fatalities

-
ALSO READ
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
Omicron can evade Covid vaccines' protection, antibody therapies: Study
Delhi's stock of Covid-19 vaccines to last for six days: Bulletin
UK medical officers give nod for Covid-19 vaccines for children
Work on non-Covid vaccines gives pharma firms an injection of hope
-
India reported 30,757 new COVID-19 cases and 541 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.
With this, the country's active caseload reached 3,32,918, which is 0.78 per cent of the total COVID cases reported so far.
The daily positivity rate stood at 2.61 per cent while the weekly positivity rate is 3.04 per cent.
As per the health ministry, 67,538 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, thereby increasing the recovery tally in the country to 4,19,10,984. The recovery rate stood at 98.03 per cent.
The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded with 11,79,705 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. India has so far conducted 75,55,32,460 cumulative tests.
As far as COVID-19 vaccination is concerned, over 174.24 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
The Central government on Wednesday asked all the states and union territories to review and amend or end additional COVID-19 restrictions as the pandemic in the country indicates a sustained downward trend.
The Centre further asked all the states and UTs to continue monitoring the trajectory of cases on a daily basis and follow the five-fold strategy of test, track, treat, vaccination and adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU