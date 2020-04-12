No new coronavirus cases in Noida, 562,783 people screened so far

has reported no fresh case of infection on Saturday, keeping the tally at 64, even as 5.62 lakh people have been screened for Covid-19 so far in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, officials said.

Adjoining Delhi, Gautam Buddh Nagar in western is among the 15 districts of the state where hotspots (areas that have recorded multiple Covid-19 cases) have been completely sealed.

Twenty-two test reports were received here on Saturday and all of them have resulted negative for Covid-19, district Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

Total 1,224 samples have been collected and sent for test so far from Gautam Buddh Nagar. Sixty-four positive cases have been recorded of which 12 have been cured and discharged, while the remaining are undergoing treatment, the officer added.

The health department here said 1,423 people are under surveillance, while 502 are under institutional quarantine.

Also, 407 teams have been deployed as part of the cluster containment exercise, the department said.

Patients are being housed in 700-bed quarantine centres in and Greater An additional isolation centre of 150 beds has also been prepared in Greater Noida. Patients are undergoing treatment at the city's gyms and neonatal centres.

There are 20 beds in the gyms and 30 in the neonatal centres with treatment facilities. The child hospital also has 20 general isolation wards.

So far 1,75,929 houses have been visited, 5,62,783people have been screened for and 516 travellers identified as part of the exercise, it said in a statement, adding all travellers are under surveillance.

District Magistrate Suhas LY instructed the officers in-charge of quarantine centres to ensure cleanliness on the premises.

The officers in-charge will also ensure that the medical and paramedical staff posted at quarantine centres are periodically undergoing health tests as per the prescribed protocol, he said.

The district magistrate also instructed the officials to ensure timely and quality meals to the people residing in quarantine facilities, warning action over any negligence by officials, according to an official statement. Noida's first patient was found on March 8, after which the cases have been increasing constantly.

A total of 1,346 people have been kept in isolation till April 10 in the district. Out of the total 64 positive coronavirus patients, 12 have recovered and have been discharged after treatment.