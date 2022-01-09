No new Omicron case reported in Gujarat, tally stays at 236; 19 recover

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat reports four new cases of Omicron variant; tally rises to 11
Gujarat records 573 Covid-19 cases, no new Omicron infection, 2 deaths
Gujarat sees 177 Covid-19 cases, tally now 829,359; no Omicron case
Covid-19: Delhi reports first Omicron case as India vaccinates 50% adults
Fresh Covid cases zoom to 3,350 in Gujarat, Ahmedabad reports lion's share
-
No Omicron case was reported in Gujarat on Sunday, keeping the tally of those infected with the new coronavirus variant unchanged at 236, while the day also saw 19 recoveries from it, an official said.
The number of people who have recovered from the infection caused by the Omicron variant rose to 186, with the people discharged during the day comprising nine from Vadodara, six from Rajkot, three from Anand and one from Ahmedabad, he pointed out.
Ahmedabad city leads with 105 Omicron cases and 75 recoveries, followed by 35 cases and 32 recoveries in Vadodara, 23 cases and 21 recoveries in Anand, among other districts, he said.
So far, 15 out of the state's 33 districts have reported Omicron cases, the official added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU