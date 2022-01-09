17 Covid deaths, 22,751 new cases in Delhi in a day; positivity rate 23.53%

-
-
Delhi logged 17 deaths due to COVID-19 and 22,751 infections in a day as the positivity rate soared to 23.53 per cent, according to the city health department's data released on Sunday.
The number of new cases reported on Sunday was the highest since May 1 last year when the city recorded 25,219 cases with a positivity rate of 31.61 per cent.
A total of 1,618 Covid patients are in hospitals. Of them, 44 are on ventilator support, government data showed.
The city currently has 60,733 active cases of which 35,714 are in home isolation.
A total of 96,678 tests, including 79,954 RT-PCR ones, were conducted the previous day.
