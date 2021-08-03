No recommendation made so far on mixing Covid vaccines, govt to Rajya Sabha

-
No recommendation has been made so far on mixing anti-coronavirus vaccines, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Friday.
COVID-19 vaccines have been developed recently. Therefore, scientific evidence about mix and match studies of different vaccines is still evolving, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply.
To a question on the issue, she said no recommendation has been made so far to mix the first and second doses of Covid vaccines by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization or the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19.
There is no specific recommendation from the World Health Organization presently on mix and match of vaccines, the minister added.
She was responding to a question on whether one can mix first and second doses of COVID vaccines and administer them to people who need it and whether any studies have been carried out or is there any scientific evidence that such mixing would not have any adverse impact on people.
