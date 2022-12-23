JUST IN
Govt to conduct Covid response mock drill on Dec 27 across country
DMK leader Kanimozhi joins Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Haryana
Molnupiravir does not cut deaths in high risk Covid patients: Lancet study
Passengers to get full refund when downgraded from higher cabin: DGCA
Winter Session ends: PM, other leaders attend meeting hosted by LS Speaker
COP-15: India to mobilise domestic finance for biodiversity conservation
India exports 465,000 tonnes wheat worth $1.5 billion during Apr-Oct
J&K Police busts narcotics module in Kupwara, 5 cops among 17 arrested
T-Hub, Atal Innovation Centre pick 17 startups for healthcare innovation
16 Army personnel killed at Zema in road accident in North Sikkim
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Govt to conduct Covid response mock drill on Dec 27 across country
icon-arrow-left
Climatic change doesn't necessarily bring evolution in species: Study
Business Standard

No religious structure to be removed in Mehrauli Archaeological Park: DDA

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) told the Delhi High Court on Friday it is not demolishing any mosque or graveyard in and around the Mehrauli Archaeological Park

Topics
DDA | Delhi High Court

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi High Court

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) told the Delhi High Court on Friday it is not demolishing any mosque or graveyard in and around the Mehrauli Archaeological Park.

The DDA's counsel made a statement before the court that the authority only wants the encroachers removed from residential and commercial land.

Noting the submissions of the DDA counsel, a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said no further orders are required to be passed on the point of interim relief sought by the petitioner.

The high court was hearing a petition by the Delhi Waqf Board seeking an interim relief of staying such demolition.

Senior advocate Sanjoy Ghose, representing the Delhi Waqf Board, urged the court to stay the demolition as there was a dispute as to the properties of the board in the area where the process of demarcating them was not yet complete.

Advocate Shobna Takiar, appearing for the DDA, submitted the demarcation has been done and that the authority wanted some unauthorised constructions to be removed.

No religious structure in the park was "touched", she said, adding only residential and commercial encroachment was being removed.

The high court listed the matter for further hearing on April 21, 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on DDA

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 17:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU