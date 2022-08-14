JUST IN
Karnataka records 1,329 Covid-19 cases, five deaths; active tally at 10,105
Tricolour to be unfurled at 130 archaeological sites in country: Minister

"India is the country where the highest amount of foodgrain was distributed free during the coronavirus-induced pandemic," Union minister G Kishan Reddy said.

National Flag | Independence Day

Press Trust of India  |  Bhopal/Khajuraho 

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign
Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign being held under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav from August 13 to 15 to encourage people to bring the tricolour home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence.

The tricolour will be unfurled at 130 archaeological sites in the country under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, Union minister G Kishan Reddy said on Saturday.

He was in Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district to participate in a Tiranga Yatra and other events.

"The tricolour will be unfurled at 130 archaeological sites across the country including Khajuraho," said the Minister for Culture, Tourism, and Development of the North Eastern Region.

Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign being held under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav from August 13 to 15 to encourage people to bring the tricolour home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence.

Reddy said concerted efforts will be made for the development of Khajuraho, a major tourist attraction.

Speaking at a seminar, the Union minister said India is a rising economy which is projected to reach USD 5 trillion by 2025.

"India is the country where the highest amount of foodgrain was distributed free during the coronavirus-induced pandemic," he said.

MP BJP president VD Sharma and several other leaders participated in these programmes.

Reddy also inaugurated various facilities for tourists and pilgrims developed at Khajuraho's group of ancient temples in collaboration with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Indian Oil Corporation.

These facilities will provide modern amenities for tourists which will help boost tourism, he added.

First Published: Sun, August 14 2022. 00:26 IST

