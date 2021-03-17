'No signal of concern so far': Govt on Oxford Covid vaccine side-effects

-
ALSO READ
Indian samples of global Covid-19 vaccines need to be larger: Experts
Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine shows immune response in older adults
Brazil to get 15 mn doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Jan-Feb
Thailand to sign Covid-19 vaccine agreement with Oxford-AstraZeneca
Coronavirus vaccine update: Brazil halts China jab trial on adverse effect
-
There is no signal of concern regarding the use of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in the country, said Dr V K Paul, Member (Health) of the Niti Aayog, on Wednesday amid speculations and subsequent review of possible side-effects of the vaccine.
"There are reports on AstraZeneca's vaccine relationship with thrombotic events in people who received the vaccine. But the European Medicines Agency (EMA, Europe's top drug agency) says that it (suspension of the vaccine) is only a precautionary measure," Paul said while addressing the weekly press briefing here.
Paul added, "There is no data to believe, as of now, that there is a causal relationship, and part of the assessment is still being done. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that the investigation should go on but they have said categorically that the vaccine scale-up and implementation should not be suspended in general."
This comes days after several European countries, including Spain, Germany, France, Italy, Netherlands, suspended the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine over blood clot concerns.
Paul further informed that India's group, which looks at the adverse effects of COVID-19 vaccines, is aware of the issue and is tracking the information in a systematic matter.
"I assure you that we have no signal of concern in this regard," he said, adding that the inoculation of Covishield, AstraZeneca's vaccine produced in India by the Serum Institute, will go on with full vigour, but will be mindful of developments in this regard.
Regarding the issue, Emer Cooke, executive director of the EMA, had earlier said that the agency remains "firmly convinced" the benefits of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the risks of side effects, reported The Hill.
As of March 10, the EMA had received 30 reports of blood clotting events from about five million vaccinated people. The safety committee was also looking at "serious thromboembolic events" from the UK, she said.
Sweden and Latvia on Tuesday joined Spain, Germany, France, Italy, Netherlands, Ireland, Denmark, Iceland, and Norway in the suspension of the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU