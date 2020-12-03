Brazil to get 15 mn doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Jan-Feb

The first batch of 15 million doses of Oxford University and AstraZeneca's vaccine will be shipped to in January and February, Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said.

"In January and February, 15 million doses will arrive from this AstraZeneca-Oxford and Fiocruz technology order [Rio de Janeiro Oswaldo Cruz Foundation]. In total, 100 million doses will be delivered in the first semester," the minister said, speaking to the National Congress.

With the transfer of production technology, Fiocruz will be able to produce another 160 million doses of the vaccine in in the second half of the year, Pazuello said. A total of 260 million doses of the vaccine will be enough to vaccinate the country's citizens twice.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)