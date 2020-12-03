Brazil to get 15 mn doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Jan-Feb

-
The first batch of 15 million doses of Oxford University and AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine will be shipped to Brazil in January and February, Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said.
"In January and February, 15 million doses will arrive from this AstraZeneca-Oxford and Fiocruz technology order [Rio de Janeiro Oswaldo Cruz Foundation]. In total, 100 million doses will be delivered in the first semester," the minister said, speaking to the National Congress.
With the transfer of production technology, Fiocruz will be able to produce another 160 million doses of the vaccine in Brazil in the second half of the year, Pazuello said. A total of 260 million doses of the vaccine will be enough to vaccinate the country's citizens twice.
