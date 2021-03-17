Param Bir shifted to Home Guard; Nagrale will be new police chief of Mumbai

Under flak for 'mishandling' of the bomb scare outside Mukesh Ambani's residence, Maharashtra Government on Wednesday transferred Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh from the post.

Senior IPS officer Hemant Nagrale, holding additional charge of Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP), will be the new Police Commissioner and replace Singh, who has been posted to the state Home Guard as DG, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said.

Deshmukh, who met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray earlier in the day, made the announcement on Twitter amid speculation in media over Singhs handling of the Sachin Waze episode.

Waze is at the focus of a probe by the Investigating Agency in a case related to the recovery of an SUV with explosives near Ambani's house in

Waze, arrested in the case on March 13 for his alleged role in the crime, was attached to the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of city police's crime branch till recently.

