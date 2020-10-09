Covid: Goa govt to rope in AYUSH doctors to treat patients from next week

-
ALSO READ
Goa CM Pramod Sawant says community transmission may have begun in Goa
Goa to document how it fought Coronavirus pandemic: CM Pramod Sawant
Atmanirbhar Bharat: Goa CM announces Rs 163 cr plan for fisheries sector
Not wearing mask may yield prison term in Goa, says CM Pramod Sawant
New city near Panaji to be developed on lines of Navi Mumbai: Goa CM
-
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that starting next week the state government will rope in AYUSH doctors in providing treatment to Covid-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms.
AYUSH is an acronym for five traditional systems of medicine- Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy.
"From next week, the government will involve AYUSH doctors in treating Covid-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms, along with other government doctors," Sawant said.
"They would also be involved in post-Covid management of patients in the state," he added.
The chief minister was speaking at the launch of home isolation kits.
"There are 3,500 patients in the state, who have opted for home isolation. They would be provided these kits," Sawant said.
He claimed that Goa's recovery rate of 85.98 per cent is the best in the country, while the number of tests being conducted is also the highest among states.
"Goa has set up a robust infrastructure to tackle Covid-19 pandemic and there are sufficient number of beds in the state-run hospitals to admit infected persons," he said.
The total number of beds available in different Covid Care hospitals in the state is 756, he said.
The home isolation kit will help in treatment of patients, he said, adding, "It will eventually reduce the burden on hospitals."
Till Thursday night, Goa has recorded 37,102 coronavirus positive cases, while 484 people have died. A total of 31,902 patients have recovered.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU