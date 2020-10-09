Uttarakhand: 4 Covid-19 cases reported in Chief Secretary's Office

-
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand: 8 depts at Secretariat sealed after 4 test positive for Covid
PM Modi to hold Covid-19 review meeting with CMs of seven states tomorrow
India to launch Covid-19 vaccine by August 15: ICMR chief Bhargava
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Concerns over infections among primitive tribes
LIVE: Stubble burning can worsen Covid-19 situation in north, says expert
-
Four COVID-19 positive cases were found in the Chief Secretary's Office (CSO) of Uttarakhand, and as a precaution, the CSO will remain closed till next Monday, the government informed on Friday.
According to information received from the secretariat administration, two drivers posted in the office of the Chief Secretary, a computer operator and a fourth-grade employee were found COVID-19 positive today.
A total of 7,849 active cases of COVID-19 and 702 deaths were reported in Uttarakhand until yesterday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
India's COVID-19 count reached 69,06,152 on Friday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU