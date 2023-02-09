No traffic disruption for President Murmu's visit: Gurgaon commissioner

-
ALSO READ
President Murmu on 2-day visit to Chandigarh from Saturday
President Murmu likely to visit Tripura for two days from October 13
President Droupadi Murmu on two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh from Sunday
Over-speeding to rear seat belts: New rules, fines for traffic violations
Supply chain disruption a challenge but IndiGo CEO sure of capacity growth
-
Gurgaon Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran on Wednesday said traffic on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway would be not disrupted during President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Om Shanti Retreat Centre in Bhora Kalan on Thursday.
"During the VIP visit, traffic will not be disrupted at all except for the usual four to five minutes of stoppage at intersections during the passage of the carcade," she said.
On Tuesday, Gurgaon Traffic Police issued an advisory stating that vehicular movement would be interrupted from 9 am to 12 pm and again from 2-5 pm due to the President's visit.
The traffic police had also issued a route diversion plan.
"It has come to my notice that some advisory was issued without authorisation from senior officers. It is once again clarified that traffic will not be disrupted tomorrow (Thursday)," Ramachandran said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 09:03 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU