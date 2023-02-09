JUST IN
Business Standard

No traffic disruption for President Murmu's visit: Gurgaon commissioner

During the VIP visit, traffic will not be disrupted at all except for the usual four to five minutes of stoppage at intersections during the passage of the carcade, she said

Topics
Gurgaon traffic mess | Gurgaon | Droupadi Murmu

Press Trust of India  |  Gurugram 

Representative image

Gurgaon Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran on Wednesday said traffic on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway would be not disrupted during President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Om Shanti Retreat Centre in Bhora Kalan on Thursday.

"During the VIP visit, traffic will not be disrupted at all except for the usual four to five minutes of stoppage at intersections during the passage of the carcade," she said.

On Tuesday, Gurgaon Traffic Police issued an advisory stating that vehicular movement would be interrupted from 9 am to 12 pm and again from 2-5 pm due to the President's visit.

The traffic police had also issued a route diversion plan.

"It has come to my notice that some advisory was issued without authorisation from senior officers. It is once again clarified that traffic will not be disrupted tomorrow (Thursday)," Ramachandran said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 09:03 IST

