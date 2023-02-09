No traffic disruption for President Murmu's visit: Gurgaon commissioner

Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran on Wednesday said on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway would be not disrupted during President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Om Shanti Retreat Centre in Bhora Kalan on Thursday.

"During the VIP visit, will not be disrupted at all except for the usual four to five minutes of stoppage at intersections during the passage of the carcade," she said.

On Tuesday, Police issued an advisory stating that vehicular movement would be interrupted from 9 am to 12 pm and again from 2-5 pm due to the President's visit.

The traffic police had also issued a route diversion plan.

"It has come to my notice that some advisory was issued without authorisation from senior officers. It is once again clarified that traffic will not be disrupted tomorrow (Thursday)," Ramachandran said.

