Rahul has hit right spot, commotion in BJP: Adhir Chowdhury slams govt

Congress leader on Wednesday targetted the Centre over the ongoing Adani row and said that there is "commotion" in the Bharatiya Janata Party, adding that has "hit the right spot".

The Congress leader alleged that the is "advocating" for an industrialist.

" has hit the right spot and due to it, there is commotion in . For the first time, a ruling party is advocating for an industrialist. We're not saying this on our own. It has come in the Hindenburg report and we are raising the issue. What's wrong with that?" Chowdhury said while addressing Lok Sabha during the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address.

The Congress leader further attacked the over the absence of a Muslim MP or a Chief Minister.

"Jawaharlal Nehru laid the foundation stone for the establishment of modern India. 14 per cent Muslims are there in the country but during your (BJP) government, there is no Muslim MP or CM. And on the other hand, you say 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'," he said.

Chowdhury also hit out at the BJP for making an attempt to drive benefits by marketing that the BJP government has made a President from an Adivasi community.

"Earlier we never heard about President's caste or religion but for the first time, it is being conveyed across the country that BJP has made an Adivasi President. It has been made a political issue... You tried to make 'Pappu' but he has made you Pappu," he said.

He referred to the DGs and IGs meeting in the national capital and said that the Indian Army now is unable to do patrolling on 25 points in East Ladakh.

"A few days ago there was a meeting of DGs and IGs in Delhi in which police officers presented a research paper in which it was said that earlier we used to patrol 65 points in East Ladakh but now we are not able to do patrolling on 25 points," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing Lok Sabha during the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, attacked Congress over the issue of corruption and scams.

"When the technology period was progressing, they were stuck in 2G. Mauka Musibat Mein. In 2010, there were the Commonwealth games which was an opportunity to present Indian youth capability but again it was Mauka Musibat Mein. Coal scam came to fore. Nobody can forget the 2008 Mumbai attack. But they did not have the courage to attack terrorism because of which the terrorists' morale was boosted," the Prime Minister said.

"The decade before 2014 will be remembered as the lost decade. The decade of 2030 is India's decade," he added.

