19 people arrested in Noida, Greater Noida for flouting Covid-19 norms

Nineteen people were arrested across and on Monday for allegedly violating curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Owners of more than 2,100 vehicles were issued challans, while another 17 were impounded for similar violations in the district, which has so far recorded nearly 8,000 COVID-19 cases and 45 deaths, according to official figures.

Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which bars assembly of more than four people, is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar in view of the pandemic.

"On Monday, 19 people were arrested for violating curbs imposed due to the pandemic. A total of 5,116 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 2,134 of them while another 17 were impounded," the police said in a statement.

A total of Rs 2,51,400 was collected in fines during the action, the police said.

