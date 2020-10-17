Noida air quality 'very poor'; water sprinkled on roads to check pollution

Noida's on Friday reached very poor level of 313 due to concentration of PM 2.5, according to a government agency, which advised people to take precaution.

The index (AQI) was recorded by the System of and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) at 10 pm and it predicted worsening of the air quality in the city on Saturday.

The concentration of PM 10 here stood at 222 in 'poor' category, which too is predicted to fall further on Saturday, according to SAFAR.

According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Meanwhile, the Authority said road stretches measuring 107 km were sprinkled with water, while another 243 km were cleaned using machines on Friday as stricter anti- curbs came into force in Delhi NCR.

It said it also got road and footpath stretches measuring 80 km cleaned of dust during the night and all the cleaning and sprinkling was being done using water treated by sewage treatment plants (STPs).

The Authority also said it issued a fine of Rs 42,500 on entities that had kept construction material in open, in violation of anti- guidelines, according to an official statement.

The actions, it stated, have come as the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) came into force in Delhi- Capital Region (NCR), including Noida, from Friday.

Among the GRAP's measures for checking are increasing bus and metro services, hiking parking fees, stopping use of diesel generator sets, checking dust on roads and at construction sites when the air quality turns poor.

Authority's CEO Ritu Maheshwari had on October 14 pulled up private contractors engaged in cleaning of roads and collection of construction and demolition waste, expressing dissatisfaction with their work.

She had also directed government officials to ensure that they spend one hour daily in their area of work in order to ensure cleanliness and pollution-free environment besides monitoring works of private contractors and blacklist or deduct payment of those not performing their job well.

