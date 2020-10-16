Tamil Nadu seeks Rs 250 cr from Centre to revive tourism industry

-
ALSO READ
Palaniswami to be AIADMK CM candidate for Tamil Nadu Elections 2021: Report
TN CM requests Yediyurappa to fill vacancies of Tamil teachers in Karnataka
Promoting IT sector to make Tamil Nadu as hub of South Asia: Govt
Gadkari lauds TN's efforts to reduce road accidents, related fatalities
DMK tells TN govt to approach SC against farm laws, convene Assembly
-
: Tamil Nadu on Friday requested the
Centre to allocate Rs 250 crore as special grant for revival of the tourism sector in the state which has felt the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.
State Tourism Minister 'Vellamandi' N Natarajan, during his interaction with Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel through video conference sought the fund.
Tamil Nadu is one of the worst affected states due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All tourism players are badly affected due to resource crunch and deprival of livelihood opportunities, an official press release here said.
"The Minister requested the Tourism Ministry to allocate a special financial grant of Rs 250 crore to Tamil Nadu, which may be used to fund innovative strategies for the revival of the industry in the state," the release said.
During the interaction, he suggested that the Tourism Ministry may introduce a scheme - 'Let's Travel' by providing 50 per cent subsidy on air, rail or road travel and accommodation and food to trigger demand and consumer spending in the hospitality and travel sector.
"The Central government may also review the LTC cash voucher scheme announced recently for the Central government employees as it is likely to affect the hospitality and tourism sector by diverting funds away from it", the release said.
The Minister also referred the initial project reports submitted by the state government to the Centre seeking Rs 563.50 crore for development of Mamallapuram following the historic meet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping last year.
Natarajan said the new tourist schemes like rural tourism, adventure tourism, cruise tourism and water sports may be considered through adequate support from the Ministry for promoting domestic tourism, the release said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU