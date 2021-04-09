Noida Police attaches 56 illegally constructions worth Rs 22 cr in Shahberi

-
ALSO READ
Noida: Students back to class after 7 months; 11% attendance in pvt schools
Noida records 139 new coronavirus cases, one more succumbs to disease
Protest at DND flyway prompts security beef up at Delhi-Noida border
Noida pvt schools struggle for attendance as parents still wary of Covid-19
Number of people allowed at gatherings restricted to 100 in Noida
-
The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Thursday said it has attached 56 flats constructed illegally by a private firm and estimated to be worth Rs 22.40 crore in Greater Noida's Shahberi.
The action against Satyam Real Builders Private Limited follows a court order in a case that was lodged against the group at the Bisrakh police station in 2019, officials said.
The case was lodged against Rohit, Harish and Vikas Chaudhary of the group for attachment of their property under Section 14 of the Gangsters Act, they said.
"In pursuance of a court order, 56 of these flats which are estimated to be worth Rs 22.40 crore have been seized by the district police," the police spokesperson said.
"The accused had used agricultural land in Shahberi to illegally build multi-storey buildings and flats without getting the land use pattern changed. The construction was also done without the approval of any layout plans and certification from the local authority," the spokesperson said.
"These flats were fraudulently sold to gullible buyers and the group made money from such sales illegally," the spokesperson said.
The case at Bisrakh police station was lodged under sections 188 (disobeying government order), 420 (cheating), 467, 468 and 471 (all related to forgery of documents) of the Indian Penal Code, and under the Gangsters Act, among others.
So far, Gautam Buddh Nagar police has attached ill-gotten properties of gangsters and mafia worth Rs 130 crore, according to officials.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU