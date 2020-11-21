Number of people allowed at gatherings restricted to 100 in Noida

A maximum of 100 people will be allowed at any gathering, including wedding functions in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, officials said on Saturday.

The administration of adjoining Ghaziabad district also passed a similar order but with restrictions only on weddings events.

The decision of both the districts of Uttar Pradesh adjoining Delhi has come in view of spike in cases of COVID-19 in the region, the officials said.

"No more than 100 people are allowed to gather at any event, including weddings, whether indoor or outdoor. Violation of the order would lead to action by the administration," a statement quoting Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas L Y said.

The order is effective from Saturday, Suhas told PTI.

In a similar statement, Ghaziabad DM Ajay Shankar Pandey said, "Now only 100 people maximum will be allowed to gather in a wedding event."



This decision has been taken due to rising spread of the COVID-19 infection, he added.

On Saturday, Gautam Buddh Nagar had 1,307 active cases of while Ghaziabad had 1,210, with the two districts having the third and fourth highest such figures in the state, respectively, according to official data.

