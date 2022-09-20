Noida wall collapse: 18-year-old Army aspirant among four dead

-
ALSO READ
Anti-encroachment at Sarita Vihar dropped as police force unavailable: SDMC
IAF's woman pilot Deepika Misra conferred with Vayu Sena medal by President
Jal Jeevan Mission giving new impetus to country's development: PM Modi
Goa becomes first state to be 'Har Ghar Jal' certified, says PM Modi
Noida twin towers demolition to leave behind 35,000 cubic metres of debris
-
Amit dreamt of donning Army fatigues and was preparing for the next recruitment process, while pursuing his college education and also working as a labourer.
On Tuesday, those dreams came crashing down. The 18-year-old was the youngest of four labourers killed when the boundary wall of a housing society collapsed on them at Jal Vayu Vihar in Sector 21 here. Twelve labourers were buried under the rubble while repairing a drain adjacent to the wall, police said.
Amit's uncle Vinod, who was also present at the spot, said he was his family's sole breadwinner.
"Amit's father is a farmer and his mother a housewife. He enrolled himself in a bachelor's programme in Ujhani area in the Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh two days ago and came here for work," Vinod said.
He was passionate about the Army and was preparing for the upcoming recruitment. Running every morning was part of his routine, Vinod said.
"During the last recruitment process, he was two months short of eligibility and was planning for the next batch in six months," Vinod said.
Amit came to Noida for work to support his family and fund his education. His family is planning to fix his elder sister's marriage and that was also on his mind, Vinod added.
"I was also working at the spot when the incident happened. The contractors did not provide any safety gear," he said.
"A total of 12 labourers were pulled out of the rubble. Four of them died while others suffered injuries," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ashutosh Dwivedi told PTI.
Amit's family members are now travelling to the national capital to take his body to their native place for his funeral.
The other deceased have been identified as Pushpendra Singh (25) and Panna Lal (25) from Badaun and Dharam Veer from Sambhal district, the police said.
The injured was identified as Pappu Singh (25) of Badaun. He is undergoing treatment at the district hospital, they added.
Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari has ordered a joint investigation by the police, district administration and the Noida Authority. The police have detained a sub-contractor, Gul Mohammad, who supplied labourers for the job, an official said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Tue, September 20 2022. 19:00 IST