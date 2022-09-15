Nora Fatehi leaves EOW office after five-hour grilling in extortion case

-
-
Bollywood personality Nora Fatehi left the office of Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police after being grilled for more than five hours in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion-cum-cheating case involving multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.
Pinky Irani, an associate of Chandrashekhar, was also grilled along with Fatehi. Both were confronted with each other by the EOW officials, who said they had to clear a few things.
After leaving the EOW office, Fatehi didn't speak to the waiting mediapersons.
Earlier, the EOW had said that there were contradictions in the statements given by Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez and Irani in connection with the case. The two were questioned by the EOW officials on Wednesday.
Now, the EOW is likely to question both Fatehi and Irani again.
"We wanted to clarify a few things hence we had called Irani and Fatehi," said a senior police official.
The official said that Fatehi has said many times that she didn't know about the criminal record of Chandrashekhar.
First Published: Thu, September 15 2022. 21:58 IST