Actress Jacqueline Fernandez leaves EOW office after 8-hour grilling

-
ALSO READ
ED to name Jacqueline as accused in conman Sukesh money laundering case
ED questions actress Jacqueline Fernandez in conman Chandrashekhar case
ED attaches over Rs 7 cr assets of actor Jacqueline Fernandez
ED attaches gifts given to Jacqueline Fernandez by conman Sukesh
Delhi court summons Jacqueline Fernandez on Sept 26 in extortion case
-
Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez left the office of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police after being grilled by the cops for over eight hours in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion-cum-cheating case involving multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is presently lodged in jail.
Jacqueline had reached the EOW office at around 11 am, but she didn't speak to the media and went straight inside. She was accompanied by her counsels.
The actress was confronted with Pinky Irani, her associate in the matter. The EOW unit had prepared a long list of questions.
"She was asked about her relationship with Chandrashekar, and about the gifts and money she received from the conman. Irani and Fernandez both were confronted together," a source in the EOW said.
She was also asked how much money she and her family members received from Chandrashekar.
"We asked why she was in touch with him even after knowing that Chandrashekar was a conman. Why did she take his help to take her family out of a financial soup," the source said.
Jacqueline reportedly confessed that Chandrashekar did help her family. She also said that a few gifts were returned by her.
Earlier in the first week of September, the EOW officials had recorded the testimony of another Bollywood personality, Nora Fatehi, in connection with the same case.
Chandrashekhar was arrested for allegedly cheating and extorting money from some high-profile people, including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.
Many Bollywood actors and models have been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for their alleged links to Chandrashekhar.
In April last year, Chandrashekhar was arrested in a money laundering case linked to the 2017 Election Commission bribery case, which allegedly involved a former AIADMK leader, among others.
--IANS
atk/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 14 2022. 21:36 IST