Notice sent to 220 tractor owners, opposition says move to threaten farmers

Around 200 tractor owners have been issued notices by the Uttar Pradesh police, prompting senior SP leader Ram Govind Chaudhary to allege that the move was meant to threaten the farmers.
The police, however, stated that the notices have nothing to do with the farmers' protest against the Centre's new agriculture laws.
"Notices have been served to 220 owners of tractors in the Sikandarpur police station area. In the notice, it has been mentioned that the tractors were used on public roads for commercial work, and minors were driving them. As a result of this, there were road accidents. The tractors were also used in illegal mining, Bal Mukund Mishra, SHO, Sikandarpur police station told PTI.
Asked if the police can issue such a notice, Regional Transport Officer Rajeshwar Yadav said he was not aware of any such thing.
Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Ram Govind Chaudhary said police are trying to threaten the farmers.
"The farmers have tractors, and they are going to the protest site by tractors. Police have issued the notices to hinder the farmers movement, he alleged.
