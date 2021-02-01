Govt bent upon throttling farmers' voice by banning Internet: Congress

The on Sunday alleged that the government was hell bent upon throttling the voice of farmers by imposing a ban on Internet at their agitation sites.

chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the government has shut the Internet in order to crush the farmers' agitation and demanded its restoration, saying students were suffering ahead of their exams along with the common people.

leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged, "The BJP government is hell bent upon throttling and thwarting the agitation of the farmers much to the ignominy of democracy. Government is imposing a ban on Internet connection in and around the places of agitation."



"I do strongly oppose this kind of tyranny of this government against our food-givers. Shame BJP, Shame Shame," he tweeted.

"The BJP government is afraid of drops of tears, the might of tears from the farmers' eyes sent a shock wave to the BJP party who are well adept of shedding crocodile tears in every opportune moment," he claimed.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi says the three farm laws are on pause for 18 months.

"This is as usual being too clever by half. Why not give a Parliament committee the same time to examine them and report back to Parliament," he tweeted.

Another party leader Vivek Tankha supported Ramesh' suggestion, saying it is "eminently fair".

"But Modi ji has no intentions to back out. Though the government is at wits end, but their only object of negotiations etc is to divide and tire the farmers. This time they have dialled a wrong number," he said on Twitter.

