No evidence of any new variant of SARS-CoV2 in country: INSACOG

There is no evidence of a new variant of SARS-CoV2 and presently there is no additional or public health concern regarding the Delta sub-lineages, the INSACOG, a genome sequencing consortium, has said.
In its latest bulletin dated September 20, the INSACOG said Delta continues to be the main variant of concern in India.
The second wave, driven by the Delta (variant), is continuing at low levels in some Indian states and there is no evidence of a new variant, it said.
Hospitals were overwhelmed and health infrastructure was severely stressed during the second wave of coronavirus in the country between March to May.
There is a small but steady increase in AY.1 since June 2021, which is being monitored, the INSACOG noted.
AY.4 is the most frequently seen Delta sub-lineage in recent sequences from India, as well as globally, it said.
Clinical characteristics of the AY.4 variant infections were very similar to B.1.617.2 infections in initial studies from Maharashtra.
There is presently no additional clinical or public health concern regarding these sub-lineages. No new VOI or VOC are noted in India, the INSACOG said.
Last week, the INSACOG said India has so far not seen Mu and C.1.2, the two new variants of SARS'CoV2, and the Delta variant and its sub-lineages continue to be the main variants in the country.
