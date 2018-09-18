Now, buy T-shirts & mugs, make micro-donations, work for BJP with NaMo App

Ahead of the 2019 polls, the BJP has added new features to Narendra Modi's official mobile application that will enable users to buy 'NaMo' merchandise, make micro-donations and volunteer, a said Tuesday.

The merchandise section has multiple items like T-shirts, mugs, caps, notebooks, etc., BJP's Information and Technology in-charge said.

"They are designed keeping in mind the taste of the youth. The proceeds of the sale will go to Clean Ganga Fund," he said.

The BJP has launched three new features -- a volunteer platform, merchandise and micro-donations on the App on the persistent demand from active users of the platform, he said.

"The BJP, since days, has grown on micro-donations. We have extended the same tradition except that we have now given a digital option as well to the people.

"Micro-donations bind the donor emotionally to the ideas that the BJP stands for. He sees himself as a stakeholder in development," Malviya said.

He said a lot of people had been writing through the app from across the world expressing their desire to contribute.

"We have sought to channelise their efforts through the App such that they could be engaged for various activities, depending on their interest, for on ground and online campaigns," he said.

The volunteer platform is first of its kind which has multiple tasks and events where a volunteer can contribute, Malviya said.

There has been extensive use of "gamification, points, badges and incentives for the volunteers", he said.

The App has been installed by around 10 million people currently, Malviya said.