Govt okays Rs 91 bn worth of military equipment in 'Make in India' push

The (DAC), chaired by Nirmala Sitharaman, met on Tuesday and accorded approval for the procurement of equipment worth over Rs 91 billion for the defence forces.

Pursuing the goal of indigenisation and self-reliance, the DAC approved procurement of two regiments of under 'Buy (Indian)' category from (BDL). The Missile is an upgraded version of the previously inducted Akash missiles and will include seeker technology, 360-degree coverage and will be of compact configuration with reduced signature. The upgraded Akash Weapon System is operationally critical equipment which will provide protection to vital assets.

The council also accorded approval for progressing design and development of Breathing Apparatus (IUWBA) for T 90 Tanks. Developed by DRDO ( and Development Organisation) Lab DEBEL, the IUWBA is used by the crew of tanks as a safety gear and is required by the tank crew for emergency escape when negotiating water obstacles while deep fording.

Approval was also accorded for design and development of for Guided Weapons System of T 90 Tank. The equipment is being developed by DRDO and will give an to the used for checking the Guided Weapon System of Tank T 90. The equipment earlier procured from foreign OEMs, has been developed indigenously and is in pursuit of the central government's 'Make in India' initiative.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)