India, US among 45 countries targetted by Israeli spyware: Report

Researchers say an increasingly notorious brand of Israeli software is being used further afield than previously known, with possible infections detected around the globe.

The says it has used an to identify suspected spyware infections linked to the Israeli company in 45 countries, including the United States, Britain, France, and

The NSO Group, which has been buffeted by recent allegations that its software is being used to hunt down dissidents and figures , said Citizen Lab's list of nations had several inaccuracies.

The company said in a statement Tuesday that its software was "specifically designed" to not operate in the United States, one of the countries where the researchers said they had found traces of the malware.