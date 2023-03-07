NPP's Conrad Sangma takes oath as Meghalaya CM, cabinet sworn-in

-
ALSO READ
People's trust in govt forced Mukul Sangma to leave Congress: Meghalaya CM
NPP chief Conrad Sangma likely to take oath as Meghalaya CM on Tuesday
Presence of many parties to help NPP win: Meghalaya Dy CM Prestone Tynsong
Swearing-in-ceremony of Meghalaya's NPP-led govt likely on Tuesday
Don't waste vote on other parties, pledge support for NPP: Meghalaya CM
-
NPP president Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday took oath as the chief minister of Meghalaya for the second consecutive term.
Seven other MLAs from the National People's Party (NPP), two from the UDP and one each from BJP and HSPDP were also administered the oath of secrecy as ministers in Sangma's cabinet by Governor Phagu Chauhan at Raj Bhavan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and Assam Chief Minister and NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma were among those present on the occasion.
Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar, both from the NPP, took oath as deputy chief ministers.
Marcuise N Marak, Rakkam A Sangma, Ampareen Lyngdoh, Comingone Ymbon and A T Mondal were among those from the NPP who were sworn-in as cabinet ministers.
BJP's A L Hek, UDP's Paul Lyngdoh and Kyrmen Shylla, and Shakliar Warjri of the HSPDP also took oath as ministers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 12:38 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU