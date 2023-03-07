NPP's Conrad Sangma takes oath as Meghalaya CM, cabinet sworn-in

NPP president Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday took oath as the chief minister of for the second consecutive term.

Seven other MLAs from the People's Party (NPP), two from the UDP and one each from and HSPDP were also administered the oath of secrecy as ministers in Sangma's cabinet by Governor Phagu Chauhan at Raj Bhavan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, president J P Nadda and Assam Chief Minister and NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma were among those present on the occasion.

Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar, both from the NPP, took oath as deputy chief ministers.

Marcuise N Marak, Rakkam A Sangma, Ampareen Lyngdoh, Comingone Ymbon and A T Mondal were among those from the NPP who were sworn-in as cabinet ministers.

BJP's A L Hek, UDP's Paul Lyngdoh and Kyrmen Shylla, and Shakliar Warjri of the HSPDP also took oath as ministers.

