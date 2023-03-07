NPP's Conrad Sangma takes oath as Meghalaya CM, cabinet sworn-in

JUST IN
Govt developing platform to update DigiLocker documents using Aadhaar
Business Standard

Conrad Sangma | Meghalaya | BJP

Press Trust of India  |  Shillong 

NPP president Conrad K Sangma (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
NPP president Conrad K Sangma (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

NPP president Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday took oath as the chief minister of Meghalaya for the second consecutive term.

Seven other MLAs from the National People's Party (NPP), two from the UDP and one each from BJP and HSPDP were also administered the oath of secrecy as ministers in Sangma's cabinet by Governor Phagu Chauhan at Raj Bhavan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and Assam Chief Minister and NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma were among those present on the occasion.

Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar, both from the NPP, took oath as deputy chief ministers.

Marcuise N Marak, Rakkam A Sangma, Ampareen Lyngdoh, Comingone Ymbon and A T Mondal were among those from the NPP who were sworn-in as cabinet ministers.

BJP's A L Hek, UDP's Paul Lyngdoh and Kyrmen Shylla, and Shakliar Warjri of the HSPDP also took oath as ministers.

First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 12:38 IST

