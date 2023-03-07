JUST IN
Excise case: ED to question Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail, says report
Excise policy scam case: BJP burns effigies of AAP leaders across Delhi
Steps initiated for financial stability of Energy Department: Bommai
ISRO conducts Rail Track Rocket Sled deployment tests of Gaganyaan Pilot
LIVE: ED to question Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail in Delhi excise scam case
Shekhawat records statement before court in defamation case against Raj CM
Delhi court grants 4-day interim bail to Olympian wrestler Sushil Kumar
Peak power demand in Delhi likely to reach 8,000 MW in late June-July
Indian Railways to run 491 trips of 196 special trains during Holi
Delhi international airport among cleanest in Asia-Pacific, says ACI
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Excise policy scam case: BJP burns effigies of AAP leaders across Delhi
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Excise case: ED to question Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail, says report

The federal probe agency also made a fresh arrest in this case as it took into custody Hyderabad-based liquor businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai, official sources said

Topics
Manish Sisodia | Enforcement Directorate | Tihar jail

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Manish Sisodia
Manish Sisodia

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday is expected to question and record the statement of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia as part of its money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy, official sources said.

The federal probe agency also made a fresh arrest in this case as it took into custody Hyderabad-based liquor businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai, they said.

Officials of the ED will reach the Tihar Jail around noon to record the statement of Sisodia under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in this case last month and he is currently in judicial custody.

Pillai was taken into custody under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Monday evening following a long session of questioning.

The businessman, alleged to to have represented the 'Soith Group' of liquor traders in this case, is the 11th person to be arrested in the case by the ED.

He will be produced before a local court where the ED will seek his further custody for interrogation, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Manish Sisodia

First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 10:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.