NSE illegal phone tapping: ED to confront ex-top with Chitra Ramkrishna

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday summoned former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in connection with a prevention of money laundering case related to the phone tapping of National Stock Exchanges (NSE) employees between 2009 and 2017.
On Thursday, the ED got a four-day custodial remand of NSE's former CEO and MD Chitra Ramkrishna.
The ED wants to confront Ramkrishna with Pandey, and record the statements.
"Money was laundered during the phone tapping and the payments made are alleged proceeds of crime. There are shell companies. We want to know who was handling the entire operation," said a source.
The ED's case is on the basis of the CBI's FIR. This case was lodged by the probe agency at the directions of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
The CBI had on last Friday recorded the statement of Pandey at its Mumbai-based Headquarters. After the questioning he was let go. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had also conducted raids in Mumbai, Pune and several other parts of the country in this connection.
"Pandey ran iSec Securities Pvt. Ltd. It has been alleged that Ramkrishna used this firm to tap the phones of NSE's employees. The phone calls made by NSE employees between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. were tapped and recorded by iSec Securities Pvt. Ltd. It has been alleged that Pandey helped in tapping the phone calls illegally," source had said.
